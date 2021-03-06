Short Interest in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Grows By 65.3%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the January 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,958,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,432,844.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $645,663. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYME stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,099,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.