Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Expands By 82.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the January 28th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 131,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.3% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

