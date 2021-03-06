Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 37.0%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.