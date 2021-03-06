Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Declines By 22.5%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

