Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

GCTAF opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

