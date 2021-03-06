Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 28th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAY opened at $6.53 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.