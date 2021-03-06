Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $34.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $36.60 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $29.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. 35,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,668. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

