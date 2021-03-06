Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,359,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,190,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

