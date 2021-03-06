Sigma Planning Corp Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

