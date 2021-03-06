Sigma Planning Corp Invests $205,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

BATS:NULV opened at $34.63 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

