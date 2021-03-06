Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 13,000 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.