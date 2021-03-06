Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $26.16 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

