Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIT opened at $17.77 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

