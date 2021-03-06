Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,623 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

