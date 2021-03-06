Signaturefd LLC Buys 236 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.