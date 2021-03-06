Signaturefd LLC Buys 249 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 507,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

