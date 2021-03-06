Signaturefd LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

