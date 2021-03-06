Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 512,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

V stock opened at $215.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.53. The stock has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

