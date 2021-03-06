Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

