Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Silk Road Medical worth $188,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of SILK opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,892. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

