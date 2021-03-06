Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

