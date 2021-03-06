Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 17.2%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price was down 17.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.22 and last traded at $117.58. Approximately 1,750,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,358,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $26,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,419 shares of company stock worth $24,990,611 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

