Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 63.6% in February

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of WINR stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 302.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

