Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.