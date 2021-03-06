Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $174.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

