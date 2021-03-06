SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 704,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,657. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

