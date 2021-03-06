Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

