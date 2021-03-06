Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $32.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

