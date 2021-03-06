Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $899.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

