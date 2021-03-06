Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $899.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

