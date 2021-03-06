Smith & Wesson Brands’ (SWBI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWBI. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $899.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

