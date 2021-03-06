Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

