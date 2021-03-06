Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

Shares of SLGL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.