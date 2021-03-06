SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

SWI opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

