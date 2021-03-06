Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

