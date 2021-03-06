South State CORP. Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

South State CORP. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

