South State CORP. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

