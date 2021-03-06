Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TOY opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 154.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.18. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$41.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

