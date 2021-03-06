Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

Spin Master stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

