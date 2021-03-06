Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

TOY stock opened at C$40.60 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.37.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

