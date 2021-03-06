Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 543.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 46,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.04. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.