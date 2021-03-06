Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sportech stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39. Sportech has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

