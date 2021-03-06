Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $534,000.

Shares of SEAH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

