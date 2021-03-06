Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 187,292 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,083 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

