Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

