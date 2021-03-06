STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason Sells 135,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.