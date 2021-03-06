Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $428.70

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 428.70 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 491.90 ($6.43). Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at GBX 477.30 ($6.24), with a volume of 12,247,983 shares traded.

STAN has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

Get Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.