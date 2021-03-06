Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of SLFPY stock remained flat at $$18.66 on Monday. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

