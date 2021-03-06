State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.