State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $47.93 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

